Carminati gets 10 years in huge Rome graft case

ROME, MAR 10 - Massimo Carminati was given a 10-year term in the second appeals trial in the massive 'Mondo di Mezzo'. (Middle World) Rome corruption case while fellow ringleader Salvatore Buzzi got 12 years, 10 months. The case was initially dubbed 'Mafia Capitale' because prosecutors said the affair, in which a gang got its hands on city contracts worth millions, ranging from the running of Roma and migrant camps to waste management and maintaining green areas, regarded organized crime. But the supreme Cassation Court quashed mafia convictions in 2019 and ordered an appeals court to reset jail terms in the case. Former rightist militant and ex-gangster Carminati and former leftwing cooperatives kingpin Buzzi were given terms of 14 years and 18 years, four month in the first appeal trial. Buzzi and Carminati were released from house arrest and jail respectively last summer after a judge ruled that the maximum amount of time they could be deprived of their freedom before a definitive verdict on their case had run out. (ANSA).