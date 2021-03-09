COVID: 19,749 new cases in 24 hrs, 376 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»
Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo
Puglia, 594 nuovi positivi (13%) e 25 morti. Boom di ricoveri: +58 in 24 ore. «Vaccini ai più fragili da fine marzo»
ROME
09 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 9 - There have been 19,749 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 376 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 13,902 cases and 318 victims Monday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,101,093. The overall death toll is 100,479. Intensive care cases rose by 56 and hospital admissions by 562. Some 345,336 more test were carried out, almost double Monday's total. The positivity rate fell from 7.5% Monday to 5.7% Tuesday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su