Man arrested for trying to strangle partner in front of kids

CASERTA, MAR 9 - A 49-year-old Italian man was arrested Tuesday for trying to strangle the partner who was trying to leave him in front of their two terrified children, police said. The man, from Pontelatone near Caserta north of Naples, only gave up his grip on his 40-year-old intended victim's neck when she was almost asphyxiated, police said. The incident allegedly happened in front of the children aged 15 and 18 and the woman's parents, who tried with all their might to stop him strangling her. The man was arrested on charges of bodily harm. It then emerged that the attack was only the latest in a long string of domestic abuse, police said. (ANSA).