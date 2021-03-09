Sophia Loren to get Oscar Academy's 1st Visionary Award

ROME, MAR 9 - Italian film legend Sopha Loren is to get the Oscar Academy's first 'Visionary Award' "honoring an artist or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the art of cinema" at the opening of the long-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, the body announced Monday. The award to the 86-year-old screen diva comes 60 years after her Oscar for Two Women in 1961, and 30 years after her career achievement Oscar in 1991. And it also comes amid renewed buzz about a possible Oscar nod for Loren's performance as a former prostitute, Madam Rosa, who befriends a young black migrant in her son Edoardo Ponti's The Life Ahead. The nominations will be announced on Monday. (ANSA).