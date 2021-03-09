Martedì 09 Marzo 2021 | 19:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 19,749 new cases in 24 hrs, 376 more victims

COVID: 19,749 new cases in 24 hrs, 376 more victims

 
CASERTA
Man arrested for trying to strangle partner in front of kids

Man arrested for trying to strangle partner in front of kids

 
ROME
Sophia Loren to get Oscar Academy's 1st Visionary Award

Sophia Loren to get Oscar Academy's 1st Visionary Award

 
MILAN
Tunisian, 37, suspected of preaching terror in jail

Tunisian, 37, suspected of preaching terror in jail

 
GENOA
29 arrested in Albania-Italy drug bust

29 arrested in Albania-Italy drug bust

 
ROME
COVID: Back to normality in 7-15 months - Rezza

COVID: Back to normality in 7-15 months - Rezza

 
SAN VINCENZO
Mayor arrested for graft in Tuscany

Mayor arrested for graft in Tuscany

 
Salvatores to tell story of Italy's regions at Expo Dubai

Salvatores to tell story of Italy's regions at Expo Dubai

 
PESCARA
COVID: Pescara health chiefs probed after virus surge

COVID: Pescara health chiefs probed after virus surge

 
ROME
COVID: Need 80% vaccinated for herd immunity - Parisi

COVID: Need 80% vaccinated for herd immunity - Parisi

 
ROME
Lower House website under attack

Lower House website under attack

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
San Giovanni Rotondo, tre incendi in una notte

San Giovanni Rotondo, tre incendi in una notte

 
BariLotta al virus
Covid, stretta dei sindaci nel Barese: lockdown a Noicattaro e scuole chiuse ad Alberobello

Covid, stretta dei sindaci nel Barese: lockdown a Noicattaro e scuole chiuse ad Alberobello

 
TarantoLotta al virus
Covid a Taranto, stop all'asporto di bevande e parchi chiusi: l'ordinanza

Covid a Taranto, stop all'asporto di bevande e parchi chiusi: l'ordinanza

 
PotenzaLotta al virus
Covid, al via i vaccini per i detenuti in carcere a Potenza

Covid, al via i vaccini per i detenuti in carcere a Potenza

 
MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

 
BrindisiLotta al virus
Covid 19 a Brindisi, test a donatori di sangue: è caccia agli anticorpi

Covid 19 a Brindisi, test a donatori di sangue: è caccia agli anticorpi

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

 
LecceNel Leccese
Surbo, il sindaco, ricercatore universitario, «cede» il suo vaccino a un cittadino fragile

Surbo, il sindaco, ricercatore universitario, «cede» il suo vaccino a un cittadino fragile

 

i più letti

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo

Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo

Coronavirus in Puglia, su 4560 tamponi 594 nuovi positivi: 25 i morti. Tasso di positività al 13%

Puglia, 594 nuovi positivi (13%) e 25 morti. Boom di ricoveri: +58 in 24 ore. «Vaccini ai più fragili da fine marzo»

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dall'8 al 14 marzo 2021

Bari, fermato 36enne terrorista dell'Isis: partecipò a strage del Bataclan

Bari, fermato 36enne affiliato all'Isis: partecipò alla strage del Bataclan. Indottrinato a Londra: «Puglia crocevia del terrorismo»

MILAN

Tunisian, 37, suspected of preaching terror in jail

'Planned ISIS attacks in Syria, Libya and Italy'

Tunisian, 37, suspected of preaching terror in jail

MILAN, MAR 9 - A 37-year-old Tunisian man is suspected of preaching terrorism in Milan's Opera Prison and has been served a fresh arrest warrant on this count, judicial sources said Tuesday. The man allegedly tried to recruit a fellow Tunisian into the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group, police said. "This was with the aim of carrying out attacks in Syria, Libya and also in Italy, murdering, using bombs or knives," said police. The man's alleged proselytism was discoverrd by guards at Opera. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it