Tunisian, 37, suspected of preaching terror in jail

MILAN, MAR 9 - A 37-year-old Tunisian man is suspected of preaching terrorism in Milan's Opera Prison and has been served a fresh arrest warrant on this count, judicial sources said Tuesday. The man allegedly tried to recruit a fellow Tunisian into the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group, police said. "This was with the aim of carrying out attacks in Syria, Libya and also in Italy, murdering, using bombs or knives," said police. The man's alleged proselytism was discoverrd by guards at Opera. (ANSA).