COVID: Back to normality in 7-15 months - Rezza

ROME, MAR 9 - Giovanni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, said Tuesday that Italy should be able to return to some semblance of normality within seven to 15 months if it manages to administer 240,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day. "We recently developed a mathematical model with the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the Fondazione Bruno Kessler to see when we will be able to return to pseudo normality," Rezza told the Senate's health and hygiene committee. "If we assume that the vaccine protects from infection and that the foundation protects for at least two years, by vaccinating 240,000 people a day we will manage to return to normality in seven to 15 months. "This can be obtained with a high number of vaccinations and keeping up containment (of the coronavirus)". (ANSA).