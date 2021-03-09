Mayor arrested for graft in Tuscany

SAN VINCENZO, MAR 9 - The mayor of the southern Tuscan coastal town of San Vincenzo was arrested for suspected corruption on Tuesday. Alessandro Bandini was arrested along with two businessmen from the Livorno area. The first citizen was placed under house arrest. The probe is into bid rigging for municipal contracts, police said. Two local construction businessmen are also implicated. In all, some 23 people have been placed under investigation, including a former mayor and two current town councillors. The two Livorno-area businessmen allegedly paid bribes to get contracts, police said. (ANSA).