Salvatores to tell story of Italy's regions at Expo Dubai

(ANSAmed) - ROME, 09 MAR - Oscar-winning Italian director Gabriele Salvatores will tell the story of the Italian regions at Expo 2020 Dubai, the great global event that will kick off in October and end on March 31, 2022. "I'm honoured for being chosen for this task, which isn't simple but is full of possibilities, emotions, and ideas," the director said during a live-streaming conference held by the Italian Foreign Press Association to present the Italy pavilion. "The general concept of the Italy pavilion was created by Davide Rampello," Salvatores said, referring to the pavilion's artistic director. "My job will be that of filming the work and the know-how of the people in the various regions and telling their story through landscapes, monuments, works of art," he said. He said Italy is different from region to region, and it changes "even when travelling just a little ways". "Italy has always been a bridge, above all with the Mediterranean and the Arab and Middle Eastern world, which have nourished our culture. I will work on two different settings based on the two rooms in the pavilion. In one there will be a technologically advanced big screen where I will show the know-how, and in the second room there will be a series of screens, an octagon dedicated to the beauty of the regions, that will tell the story with advanced filming tools, such as drones and 360-degree shots so that the viewer can feel at the centre". Paolo Glisenti, commissioner for Italy's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the regions that have already signed on are Emilia Romagna, Marche, Lazio, Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia, Val d'Aosta, Sicily and Veneto, and that deals are being finalised with Piedmont, Abruzzo, Campania and Friuli Venezia Giulia. "The deadline to participate hasn't expired, other regions that want to join can do so," he said. He said the hope is that "all Italian regions participate, also because the interest is tied not only to the masterful footage that Salvatores will create, but also to the dozens of events that we will organise and in which the regions can be protagonists". (ANSAmed).