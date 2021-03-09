COVID: Pescara health chiefs probed after virus surge

PESCARA, MAR 9 - The director general and the health director of the local health agency in the Abruzzo coastal city of Pescara have been placed under investigation in a probe into the exponential growth of COVID-19 infections in and around the Adriatic city in the last few weeks, judicial sources said Tuesday. The health executives, Vincenzo Ciamponi and Antonio Caponetti, are under investigation on suspicion of causing a culpable epidemic and abuse of office, the sources said. NAS health police have already collected documents in the probe. Ciamponi said he had been notified of the probe and voiced the utmost confidence in the work of the magistrature. (ANSA).