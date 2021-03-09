Lower House website under attack

Mayor arrested for graft in Tuscany
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»
Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo
Puglia, 594 nuovi positivi (13%) e 25 morti. Boom di ricoveri: +58 in 24 ore. «Vaccini ai più fragili da fine marzo»
ROME
09 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 9 - The Italian Lower House's website has been under attack since late on Monday, officials said on Tuesday. The origin of the distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) has not yet been ascertained. Experts are fending off the attack and it should be possible to access the website shortly. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su