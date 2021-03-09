Nursery teacher arrested for hitting kids

ROME, MAR 9 - A 57-year-old nursery school teacher was arrested Tuesday for hitting the three-to-five-year-old children in her charge as a nursery near Cuneo. Police installed secret cameras after complaints from parents and found the woman had caused, by shouting, insulting, threatening and hitting the children, a "condition of fear and awe such as to make their attendance of lessons intolerable". She was allegedly found to be have meted out disproportionate punishment that "harmed the children's dignity", police said. She was arrested for verbal and physical violence against minors. The woman has been placed under house arrest. (ANSA).