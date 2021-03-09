Martedì 09 Marzo 2021 | 16:21

SAN VINCENZO
Mayor arrested for graft in Tuscany

Salvatores to tell story of Italy's regions at Expo Dubai

PESCARA
COVID: Pescara health chiefs probed after virus surge

ROME
COVID: Need 80% vaccinated for herd immunity - Parisi

ROME
Lower House website under attack

ROME
Nursery teacher arrested for hitting kids

ROME
Top court upholds 30 yrs for murderer in emotional storm row

PALERMO
Murderer gets 30 years on appeal

ROME
COVID: CTS calls for weekend closures like at Xmas

ROME
Rain moving south, Thursday fine almost everywhere

ROME
COVID: Mattarella vaccinated at Spallanzani

BrindisiLotta al virus
Covid 19 a Brindisi, test a donatori di sangue: è caccia agli anticorpi

BariLa storia
Bari, si sente male appena sceso da nave: salvato da massaggio cardiaco

FoggiaIl provvedimento
Foggia, si insedia commissione Antimafia. Sindaco Landella: «Bella notizia»

BatNella Bat
Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

PotenzaIl dossier
«Ecco perché la Basilicata non può ospitare le scorie»

LecceNel Leccese
Surbo, il sindaco, ricercatore universitario, «cede» il suo vaccino a un cittadino fragile

TarantoNel tarantino
«Se non torni con me ti sfiguro con l'acido», arrestato 24enne a Statte

MateraIl caso
Mafia, estorsioni nel Materano: due uomini arrestati

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo

Coronavirus in Puglia, su 4560 tamponi 594 nuovi positivi: 25 i morti. Tasso di positività al 13%

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Bari, fermato 36enne terrorista dell'Isis: partecipò a strage del Bataclan

ROME

Top court upholds 30 yrs for murderer in emotional storm row

Sentence reduction to 16 yrs had sparked controversy

ROME, MAR 9 - An Italian man's 30-year sentence for strangling his Moldovan ex was upheld by the supreme Court of Cassation Tuesday after the top court struck down a controversial reduction of the term to 16 years because he had been hit by an "overpowering emotional storm". Michele Castaldo was again, and definitively, found guilty of murdering shop assistant Olga Matei, with whom he had a one-month-long relationship, in Riccione in 2016. The case was closely followed after the controversy unleashed by the "emotional storm" sentence reduction ruling, which was voided by the Cassation Court. The Cassation ordered a new appeals trial, whose verdict has now been confirmed. (ANSA).

