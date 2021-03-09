Top court upholds 30 yrs for murderer in emotional storm row

ROME, MAR 9 - An Italian man's 30-year sentence for strangling his Moldovan ex was upheld by the supreme Court of Cassation Tuesday after the top court struck down a controversial reduction of the term to 16 years because he had been hit by an "overpowering emotional storm". Michele Castaldo was again, and definitively, found guilty of murdering shop assistant Olga Matei, with whom he had a one-month-long relationship, in Riccione in 2016. The case was closely followed after the controversy unleashed by the "emotional storm" sentence reduction ruling, which was voided by the Cassation Court. The Cassation ordered a new appeals trial, whose verdict has now been confirmed. (ANSA).