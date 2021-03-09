COVID: Mattarella vaccinated at Spallanzani

COVID: CTS calls for weekend closures like at Xmas
ROME
09 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 9 - President Sergio Mattarella was vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday at Italy's premier infectious disease hospital, the Spallanzani in Rome. This came as vaccinations got into full swing for 79-year-olds and older people in Rome, sources said. The president, who will be 80 in July, got a dose of the Moderna vaccine. After getting the jab he waited for 15 minutes before leaving the hospital. (ANSA).
