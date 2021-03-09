COVID: CTS calls for weekend closures like at Xmas

ROME, MAR 9 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has proposed closing down all non-essential shops and activities at weekends, along the lines of the restrictions imposed during the Christmas holidays, given the rise in contagion, sources said after a meeting of the panel on Tuesday. The idea is to further prevent contact between people to combat infection, even in moderate-coronavirus risk yellow zones. The panel also proposed tougher measures in high-contagion risk red zones like those adopted a year ago in the northern town of Codogno, which was sealed off after becoming one of the nation's first coronavirus hotspots, according to the sources. The experts also stressed the need to extend the vaccination campaign to as many people as possible as soon as possible. (ANSA).