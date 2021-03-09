22 probed for hospital contract rigging in Catanzaro

CATANZARO, MAR 9 - Some 22 people have been placed under investigation in a probe into the alleged rigging of contacts to supply goods and services to hospitals in the Calabrian city of Catanzaro, sources said Tuesday. Those under investigation are suspected of corruption, bid rigging and impeding the free choice of contractors, police said. Searches have been carried out in two hospitals, the "Pugliese-Ciaccio" and the "Mater Domini", as well as at the "Magna Graecia" University in Cosenza and the local health agency there, and at private companies and the homes of those under investigation. The case regards the supply of health equipment including imaging machines and nuclear medicine systems, as well as laboratory services and recruitment of staff, police said. Further investigations are being carried out on several pharmaceutical and medical companies, including some multinationals, operating in Italy. Tuesday's operation deployed some 130 police officers led by financial cops from Catanzaro, supported by local officers in Asti, Milan, Caserta, Naples and Reggio Calabria. (ANSA).