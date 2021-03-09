Rain moving south, Thursday fine almost everywhere

COVID: CTS calls for weekend closures like at Xmas
ROME
09 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 9 - The recent bout of heavy rain in Italy is moving south and Thursday will be fine almost everywhere, forecasters said Tuesday. The north and south of the country have suffered heavy and persistent rain showers in the last 48 hours and there has been flooding inf some parts, but these will now shift into southern Italy, they said. They will be accompanied by high winds. Thursday will be sunny and bright almost everywhere, the forecasters said. (ANSA).
