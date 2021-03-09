New nationwide lockdown would be 'punitive' says Salvini

ROME, MAR 9 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he would not be in favour of imposing another nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19. "It is right to return to (normal) life where possible," Salvini, whose party, like almost all the groups in parliament, supports Premier Mario Draghi's government, said in an interview on Facebook with journalist Annalisa Chirico. "A lockdown? I don't have the data but I'm in favour of intervening where there is a situation of risk, not in Sardinia or where contagion is not increasing. "I'm against intervening in a general way, the interventions should be surgical. "A national lockdown would be punitive". Salvini said he was hoping to see restrictions eased, rather than tightened. "Let's get through March and then after Easter, we hope to reopen," he said. (ANSA).