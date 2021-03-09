Police make wave of arrests over Turin rioting, looting

COVID: CTS calls for weekend closures like at Xmas
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»
Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo
Puglia, 594 nuovi positivi (13%) e 25 morti. Boom di ricoveri: +58 in 24 ore. «Vaccini ai più fragili da fine marzo»
ROME
09 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 9 - Police on Tuesday executed a series of arrests and other forms of restrictive measures regarding people suspected of being involved in rioting and looting in Turin on the night of October 26, 2020. Around 40 shops in the city were looted after a protest against COVID-19 restrictions turned ugly. Many of the suspects are minors with criminal records. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su