Industrial production up 1% in Jan on Dec - ISTAT

COVID: CTS calls for weekend closures like at Xmas
ROME
09 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 9 - ISTAT said Tuesday that its industrial-production index increased 1% in January compared to December 2020. It added, however, that output was down on average by 1.7% in the November-January period with respect to the previous three months. The national statistics agency said that industrial production was down by 2.4% in January compared to the same month in 2020. (ANSA).
