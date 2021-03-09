Martedì 09 Marzo 2021 | 13:19

ROME
COVID: CTS calls for weekend closures like at Xmas

 
Rain moving south, Thursday fine almost everywhere

COVID: Mattarella vaccinated at Spallanzani

Economy could pick up in coming months - ISTAT

22 probed for hospital contract rigging in Catanzaro

Sputnik vaccine to be made in Italy, 1st in EU

New nationwide lockdown would be 'punitive' says Salvini

OECD sees Italy's GDP rising 4.1% this year

Police make wave of arrests over Turin rioting, looting

Industrial production up 1% in Jan on Dec - ISTAT

Soccer: Inter restore six-point cushion

Surbo, il sindaco, ricercatore universitario, «cede» il suo vaccino a un cittadino fragile

Bari, al Policlinico arrivano autocertificazioni per i furbetti del vaccino Covid

Potenza, ciak del film «La notte più lunga dell'anno», nel cast anche Ambra

Rubati 200 pneumatici da tir in autostrada nel Foggiano, recuperati a Cerignola

«Se non torni con me ti sfiguro con l'acido», arrestato 24enne a Statte

Droga e furti d'auto nel Salento: 8 arresti tra Brindisi e Lecce

Mafia, estorsioni nel Materano: due uomini arrestati

Barletta ,oltraggiato il monumento di Conteduca

ROME

Industrial production up 1% in Jan on Dec - ISTAT

But output 2.4% down in year-on-year terms says stats agency

ROME, MAR 9 - ISTAT said Tuesday that its industrial-production index increased 1% in January compared to December 2020. It added, however, that output was down on average by 1.7% in the November-January period with respect to the previous three months. The national statistics agency said that industrial production was down by 2.4% in January compared to the same month in 2020. (ANSA).

