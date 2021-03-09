Soccer: Inter restore six-point cushion

ROME, MAR 9 - Inter beat Atalanta 1-0 at the San Siro on Monday to restore their six-point lead at the top of Serie A thanks to a second-half goal by Milan Skriniar. Antonio Conte's men have 62 points from 26 games while second-placed AC Milan have 56 after they won 2-0 at Hellas Verona on Sunday. Champions Juventus are third with 52 points and a game in hand after they came from behind to beat Lazio 3.-1 in Turin on Saturday. (ANSA).