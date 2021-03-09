COVID: CTS panel may propose tougher restrictions

ROME, MAR 9 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss possible new measures to propose after the coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark here on Monday. The arrival of new, more contagious variants of the virus has caused contagion to rise sharply in Italy and the proportion of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units of 11 regions has crossed the critical threshold of 30%. Among the measures the CTS could propose are nationwide lockdowns at weekends and tougher restrictions in high-contagion-risk red zones, sources said. (ANSA).