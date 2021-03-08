Sophia Loren says gained confidence when 'accepted' own face

ROME, MAR 8 - Sophia Loren told Variety in an interview on Women's Day Monday that she had gained self-confidence when she "accepted" her own face at the age of 16 after being told her nose was too long and her mouth to big to make it in the movies. The screen diva, now 86, said "the moment I took possession of my face was when my face became beautiful to other people's eyes. "I changed my attitude and my eyes reflected my new confidence in myself. "A confidence which was the first brick on which I built my career." Loren, who won an Oscar for Two Women (1961), recently gained fresh acclaim for her performance in her son Edoardo Ponti's latest film The Life Ahead. She told Variety: "At the age of 86 I still have a lot to give, but I can say that so far I have had a good life. I have been lucky but I've also worked hard to get what I have". (ANSA).