Probe ends into man who killed dad to defend mum

TURIN, MAR 8 - Italian prosecutors on Monday wound up their probe and said they are ready to press charges against a 20-year-old man who killed his father near Turin last April while defending his mother from her husband's umpteenth attack in a string of domestic violence. The young man may now face charges of murder aggravated by family ties, judicial sources said. Alex Pompa has been under house arrest at Collegno since the incident. He stabbed his father Giuseppe to death in order to end a spate of domestic violence. (ANSA).