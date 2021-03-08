COVID: Distance learning for around 5.7mn pupils in Italy (2)

ROME, MAR 8 - Around two-thirds of Italy's school pupils, some 5.7 million students, were having class via distance learning on Monday after a new package of COVID-19 containment measures came into force. The government has decided that all schools in high-contagion-risk red zones must stop giving lessons on site, while regions that are not red have the option to do the same in specific areas where COVID rates are high. It is feared that as many as nine in 10 Italian pupils will be on distance learning shortly, with more regions in danger of being classed as red zones with contagion on the up. Family Minister Elena Bonetti told Radio Capital on Monday that a "retroactive measure" has been inserted into a new decree featuring COVID aid to help parents cope with having children at home rather than in school. She said this included paid leave of up to 50% of full pay, the right to work from home and vouchers to pay for babysitters for the self-employed. The decision to close schools was not an easy one, Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said, but stressed that it had to be done, particularly because of the way the British variant was "hitting the youngest ones". (ANSA).