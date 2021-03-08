COVID: Just 1positive at La Scala in 2nd round of tests

ROME, MAR 8 - Only one of the 50-odd members of the staff of Milan's La Scala theatre who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, including 35 dancers, have had the positive result confirmed in a second round of tests, sources said Monday. The news bewildered star Italian dancer Roberto Bolle. "So you tell me they are redoing the COVID tests of the 35 colleagues who were positive last week and only one really is positive and the other 34 are negative? Beats me," he said via Instagram. (ANSA).