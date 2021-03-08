Women 39% in listed cos but only 2 in 100 CEOs

COVID: Death toll passes 100,000
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»
Coronavirus in Puglia, su 8497 tamponi 1155 nuovi positivi: 10 i morti. Tasso di positività al 13,5%
ROME
08 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 8 - Listed companies have 39% of women on their boards but only two in 100 are managing directors or CEOs, according to a survey as of 2019 by bourse regulator CONSOB and the Bank of Italy for International Women's day Monday. The representation of women on boards has risen to almost 40% from just 7% in 20111, the study said. Successive governments have tried to help break the glass ceiling and boost the presence of women at the top of business and other institutions. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su