Women 39% in listed cos but only 2 in 100 CEOs

ROME, MAR 8 - Listed companies have 39% of women on their boards but only two in 100 are managing directors or CEOs, according to a survey as of 2019 by bourse regulator CONSOB and the Bank of Italy for International Women's day Monday. The representation of women on boards has risen to almost 40% from just 7% in 20111, the study said. Successive governments have tried to help break the glass ceiling and boost the presence of women at the top of business and other institutions. (ANSA).