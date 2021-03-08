Lunedì 08 Marzo 2021 | 18:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Death toll passes 100,000

COVID: Death toll passes 100,000

 
ROME
COVID: Distance learning for around 5.7mn pupils in Italy (2)

COVID: Distance learning for around 5.7mn pupils in Italy (2)

 
TURIN
Probe ends into man who killed dad to defend mum

Probe ends into man who killed dad to defend mum

 
ROME
Women 39% in listed cos but only 2 in 100 CEOs

Women 39% in listed cos but only 2 in 100 CEOs

 
ROME
COVID: Just 1positive at La Scala in 2nd round of tests

COVID: Just 1positive at La Scala in 2nd round of tests

 
ROME
COVID: Way out not far off with vaccine speed-up - Draghi

COVID: Way out not far off with vaccine speed-up - Draghi

 
ROME
Got back to living on trip after months of 'prison' - pope

Got back to living on trip after months of 'prison' - pope

 
CROTONE
Sudanese man arrested on suspicion of being migrant torturer

Sudanese man arrested on suspicion of being migrant torturer

 
ROME
Recovery Plan's impact may surpass 3% of GDP - Franco

Recovery Plan's impact may surpass 3% of GDP - Franco

 
BOLZANO
Man, 30, confesses to killing parents

Man, 30, confesses to killing parents

 
ROME
Skiing: 'Fearless' Bassino saviours World Cup victory

Skiing: 'Fearless' Bassino saviours World Cup victory

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari messo ko dal Potenza al San Nicola: 0-2

Bari messo ko dal Potenza al San Nicola: 0-2

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa novità
Marsico Nuovo ottiene il titolo onorifico di «città»

Marsico Nuovo ottiene il titolo onorifico di «città»

 
TarantoLa festa
8 marzo a Taranto, così il MArTA racconta sui social la forza arguta di Atena

8 marzo a Taranto, così il MArTA racconta sui social la forza arguta di Atena

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
8 marzo a Lucera, al Lastaria mimose, cioccolatini e sorrisi per le pazienti dell'Oncologico

8 marzo a Lucera, al Lastaria mimose, cioccolatini e sorrisi per le pazienti dell'Oncologico

 
BariL'inaugurazione
8 marzo a Bari, ecco la panchina rossa dedicata a Noemi Durini

8 marzo a Bari, ecco la panchina rossa dedicata a Noemi Durini

 
LecceIl caso
Leuca, a bordo di una barca a vela sbarcano 112 migranti: sono famiglie con 31 bambini

Leuca, a bordo di una barca a vela sbarcano 112 migranti: sono famiglie con 31 bambini

 
MateraIl caso
Mafia, estorsioni nel Materano: due uomini arrestati

Mafia, estorsioni nel Materano: due uomini arrestati

 
BrindisiL'evento
Torre Guaceto, ecco i vincitori della gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

Torre Guaceto, ecco i vincitori della gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

 
BatIl caso
Barletta ,oltraggiato il monumento di Conteduca

Barletta ,oltraggiato il monumento di Conteduca

 

i più letti

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Bari, bimbo di 18 mesi muore investito dall'auto del padre durante manovra

Bari, bimbo cinese di 18 mesi muore investito per errore dall'auto del papà. «Lutto per la città»

Coronavirus in Puglia, su 8497 tamponi 1155 positivi: 10 i morti. Tasso di positività al 13,5%

Coronavirus in Puglia, su 8497 tamponi 1155 nuovi positivi: 10 i morti. Tasso di positività al 13,5%

Bari, la variante inglese colpisce un medico dopo le due dosi di vaccino Pfizer

Bari, la variante inglese colpisce un medico dopo le due dosi di vaccino Pfizer

Bari, così chi non si vaccina rischia il licenziamento

Bari, così chi non si vaccina rischia il licenziamento

ROME

COVID: Way out not far off with vaccine speed-up - Draghi

PM calls for 'well-thought-out but swift' decisions

COVID: Way out not far off with vaccine speed-up - Draghi

ROME, MAR 8 - Premier Mario Draghi said Monday that "the (COVID) pandemic is not beaten but we can glimpse, with the acceleration of the vaccine plan, a way out that is not far off". In a videomessage to a conference titled "Towards a National Strategy on Gender parity", Draghi said the pandemic was worsening and called on "everyone" to play their part, starting with the government. "The executive must do more with each passing day," he said. Draghi called for "well thought out but rapid choices". He said nothing must be left untried, and the government should "multiply its efforts, since every life counts". On vaccines, Draghi stressed the importance of everyone waiting their turn, "with the fragile and at-risk categories coming first". He said "now is not the time to divide ourselves, but to give answers". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it