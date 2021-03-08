COVID: Way out not far off with vaccine speed-up - Draghi

ROME, MAR 8 - Premier Mario Draghi said Monday that "the (COVID) pandemic is not beaten but we can glimpse, with the acceleration of the vaccine plan, a way out that is not far off". In a videomessage to a conference titled "Towards a National Strategy on Gender parity", Draghi said the pandemic was worsening and called on "everyone" to play their part, starting with the government. "The executive must do more with each passing day," he said. Draghi called for "well thought out but rapid choices". He said nothing must be left untried, and the government should "multiply its efforts, since every life counts". On vaccines, Draghi stressed the importance of everyone waiting their turn, "with the fragile and at-risk categories coming first". He said "now is not the time to divide ourselves, but to give answers". (ANSA).