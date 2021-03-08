Got back to living on trip after months of 'prison' - pope

ROME, MAR 8 - Pope Francis said he felt he had got back to living thanks to the relations he had with the people during his historic visit to Iraq after months of "prison" due to COVID-19 restrictions. "After these months of prison, I felt a little imprisoned, this was living again for me, touching the Church, touching the holy people of God," the Argentine pontiff told reporters on the papal flight back from Iraq. "I feel different when I am distant from the people. "I'd like to start general audiences (with the faithful) as soon as possible. "Let's hope that there are the necessary conditions. "I follow the rules of the authorities. They are in charge and they have the grace of God to help us. "There is a proposal to have small general audiences. I haven't decided". (ANSA).