Sudanese man arrested on suspicion of being migrant torturer

CROTONE, MAR 8 - A 26-year-old Sudanese man who came to Italy on a migrant boat last month was arrested Monday on suspicion of being one of the migrant detention camp guards who allegedly mistreat and torture would-be migrants in Libya each year. Sabir Abdalla Ahmed has also been charged with conspiracy to favour illegal immigration. Ahmed was rescued from a rickety migrant boat by an NGO ship in February. Eye witnesses have accused him of being a people trafficker who physically abused and tortured them in a Libyan detention camp. Ahmed was in the asylum seeker processing camp (CARA) at Isola Capo Rizzuto when he was arrested. The Libyan camps have been denounced by human rights groups. (ANSA).