Man, 30, confesses to killing parents

Sudanese man arrested on suspicion of being migrant torturer
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Covid in Basilicata, i dati del weekend: su 1880 tamponi 180 nuovi positivi, 2 morti
i più letti
Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»
Coronavirus in Puglia, su 8497 tamponi 1155 nuovi positivi: 10 i morti. Tasso di positività al 13,5%
BOLZANO
08 Marzo 2021
BOLZANO, MAR 8 - A 30-year-old Italian man on Monday confessed to murdering his parents aged 63 and 68 in the northern city of Bolzano in January. Benno Neumair confessed to murdering Laura Perselli and Peter Neumair, judicial sources said. Prosecutors have reportedly requested a psychiatric test to see if he is of a sound mind. Benno has been charged with murdering his parents in a row over money and dumping their bodies in the nearby River Adige. The couple disappeared on January 4. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su