NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

CROTONE
Sudanese man arrested on suspicion of being migrant torturer

ROME
Recovery Plan's impact may surpass 3% of GDP - Franco

BOLZANO
Man, 30, confesses to killing parents

ROME
Skiing: 'Fearless' Bassino saviours World Cup victory

ROME
Drone parts co raided over Iran embargo breach

ROME
COVID-free trains for tourist destinations says FS

ROME
Draghi to sign civil service 'innovation pact'

ROME
AstraZeneca vaccine okayed for over-65s

ROME
Pope back in Rome after historic trip to Iraq

ROME
CEPU founder arrested for fraudulent bankruptcy

MILAN
Mother arrested for killing daughter, 2

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari messo ko dal Potenza al San Nicola: 0-2

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoFesta della donna
8 marzo a Taranto, piantata mimosa come simbolo rinascita e rispetto

BariL'inaugurazione
8 marzo a Bari, ecco la panchina rossa dedicata a Noemi Durini

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Covid in Basilicata, i dati del weekend: su 1880 tamponi di cui 180 positivi, 2 morti

LecceIl caso
Leuca, a bordo di una barca a vela sbarcano 112 migranti: sono famiglie con 31 bambini

FoggiaIl blitz
Foggia, droga fino all'Abruzzo: smantellato narcotraffico: 9 arresti

MateraIl caso
Mafia, estorsioni nel Materano: due uomini arrestati

BrindisiL'evento
Torre Guaceto, ecco i vincitori della gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

BatIl caso
Barletta ,oltraggiato il monumento di Conteduca

i più letti

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Bari, bimbo di 18 mesi muore investito dall'auto del padre durante manovra

Coronavirus in Puglia, su 8497 tamponi 1155 positivi: 10 i morti. Tasso di positività al 13,5%

Bari, la variante inglese colpisce un medico dopo le due dosi di vaccino Pfizer

Bari, così chi non si vaccina rischia il licenziamento

BOLZANO

Man, 30, confesses to killing parents

Benno Neumair admits murdering Peter Neumair, Laura Perselli

BOLZANO, MAR 8 - A 30-year-old Italian man on Monday confessed to murdering his parents aged 63 and 68 in the northern city of Bolzano in January. Benno Neumair confessed to murdering Laura Perselli and Peter Neumair, judicial sources said. Prosecutors have reportedly requested a psychiatric test to see if he is of a sound mind. Benno has been charged with murdering his parents in a row over money and dumping their bodies in the nearby River Adige. The couple disappeared on January 4. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
