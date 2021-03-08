Man, 30, confesses to killing parents

BOLZANO, MAR 8 - A 30-year-old Italian man on Monday confessed to murdering his parents aged 63 and 68 in the northern city of Bolzano in January. Benno Neumair confessed to murdering Laura Perselli and Peter Neumair, judicial sources said. Prosecutors have reportedly requested a psychiatric test to see if he is of a sound mind. Benno has been charged with murdering his parents in a row over money and dumping their bodies in the nearby River Adige. The couple disappeared on January 4. (ANSA).