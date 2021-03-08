Drone parts co raided over Iran embargo breach

ROME, MAR 8 - A Hong-Kong-owned company near Pordenone making components for aircraft, helicopters and drones was searched Monday on suspicion of breaking an embargo in selling dual use products to Iran, judicial sources said. It is suspected of selling military drones to the Middle Eastern country, sources said. The plant at San Quirino was taken over by a Hong Kong group in 2018. It took a 75% stake, investing some 2.81 billion euros. The raided company illicitly used an Italian army runway for the last 20 years, ANSA sources said. Four people, all Italian, have been placed under investigation in the case including three from the local air club and one from the company. (ANSA).