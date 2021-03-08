Skiing: 'Fearless' Bassino saviours World Cup victory

ROME, MAR 8 - Marta Bassino was savouring success on Monday after wrapping up this season's World Cup title with fourth place at Sunday's race in Jasna, Slovakia. With only one giant slalom remaining, Bassino has 510 points and an unassailable lead in the standings over second-placed Tessa Worley of France. "Yesterday was a beautiful day," Bassino, who has won four races this season and came third in another, told RAI radio. "No I'm focused on finishing the season in the best way possible. "As for the future, I'm aiming to broaden my range to other disciplines more and more, given than I am a versatile athlete". When asked if she was afraid of the starring gate, she said "I have no fear, we always have the situation under control". The 25-year-old won gold in the parallel giant slalom in the world championships at Cortina d'Ampezzo last month. (ANSA).