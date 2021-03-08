COVID-free trains for tourist destinations says FS

Sudanese man arrested on suspicion of being migrant torturer
ROME
08 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 8 - Italian rail company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) is set to introduce COVID-free trains for tourist destinations this summer, FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti said Monday. The first COVID-free train will run between Rome and Milan at the start of April, he said. "We will do tests before boarding passengers and staff, said Battisti. "We will implement this solution especially for tourist destinations in the summer". Battisti was speaking at the presentation in Rome of a new 'health train' and a COVID vaccination hub at Termini Station. (ANSA).
