Pope back in Rome after historic trip to Iraq

ROME
08 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 8 - Pope Francis returned to Rome Monday after a historic trip to Iraq, the first ever by a pontiff. "Terrorism and death never have the last word," he said on the last day of his four-day visit, in the ruins of Mosul, a city laid waste by the Islamic State. Francis also comforted local Christians who had been persecuted by ISIS. President Sergio Mattarella welcomed Francis back saying that he had spoken "words of hope for Christians" during his visit. The pope's visit took him to six cities and sites across Iraq. He comforted the people, especially Catholics and Christians, hard hit by sectarian violence and terrorism. The pope also made several impassioned appeals for tolerance, fraternity, hope and peace. (ANSA).
