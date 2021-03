CEPU founder arrested for fraudulent bankruptcy

ROME, MAR 8 - A businessman who founded university training group CEPU was arrested Monday on suspicion of fraudulent bankruptcy. Police also seized 28 million euros from the man, Francesco Polidori. The site of E-Campus, a CEPU group company, was impounded near Como. It is worth some six million euros. The probe involves a total of six people accused of fraudulent bankruptcy and tax evasion, among other financial crimes, judicial sources said. Polidori and others allegedly caused the fraudulent bankruptcy of two large companies, police said. Polidori has been placed under house arrest. (ANSA).