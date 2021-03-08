Mother arrested for killing daughter, 2

AstraZeneca vaccine okayed for over-65s
MILAN
08 Marzo 2021
MILAN, MAR 8 - A woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of murdering her two-year-old daughter near Milan. The woman is being guarded in hospital where she was taken due to knife wounds which were probably self-inflicted, police said. The woman allegedly committed the murder at Cisliano. Police are trying to reconstruct what happened. The woman was said to have been arguing frequently with her husband, from whom she was in the process of separating. Each had accused the other of mistreating the little girl, police said. (ANSA).
