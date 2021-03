Bus falls into sinkhole in Naples

NAPLES, MAR 8 - A bus fell into a sinkhole in Naples on Monday spooking passengers but leaving no one hurt, local sources said. The accident happened in via Aniello Falcone. Grassroots union USB said it occurred just before the scheduled start of a USB transport strike in the southern Italian port city. "The road surface, which had been poorly repaired, suddenly gave way amid the terror of the passengers and driver who, in a very professional way, kept calm and saved those on board, before calling emergency services," said USB's Marco Sansone. "It was just chance that no one was hurt". (ANSA).