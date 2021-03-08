Ilenia Fabbri hitman confesses

RAVENNA, MAR 8 - A hitman commissioned to kill a woman in Faenza near Ravenna last month by her ex-husband who was tired of paying alimony on Monday confessed to murdering the woman. Ilenia Fabbri, 46, was murdered in her apartment by 53-year-old Pierluigi 'The Gypsy' Barbieri on February 6, he confessed on Monday. Fabbri's former husband, 54-year-old mechanic Claudio Nanni, ordered her killed out of "profound resentment" at the economic demands made by the victim after the couple separated in 2018, police say. Fabbri was found with her throat cut. A prosecutor said last week that Nanni "fought against her for years in order to annihilate her personally and economically, to get her back and keep 'what is mine', according to his perspective, but which was not his". Fabbri is one of twelve women who have fallen victims to femicide by their partners or exes in the first two months of this year in Italy, President Sergio Mattarella said on International Women's Day Monday. (ANSA).