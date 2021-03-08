Lunedì 08 Marzo 2021 | 13:39

ROME
AstraZeneca vaccine okayed for over-65s

ROME
Pope back in Rome after historic trip to Iraq

ROME
CEPU founder arrested for fraudulent bankruptcy

MILAN
Mother arrested for killing daughter, 2

NAPLES
Bus falls into sinkhole in Naples

SALERNO
Carer dies in fire after saving elderly employers

RAVENNA
Ilenia Fabbri hitman confesses

ROME
EU Recovery Plan cash available at end of summer - Franco

ROME
Mattarella issues femicide appeal on Women's Day

ROME
COVID: Distance learning for around 5.7mn pupils in Italy

ROME
Maneskin 'can't wait' for Eurovision after Sanremo triumph

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari messo ko dal Potenza al San Nicola: 0-2

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSenologia hi tech
A Bari con ecografia 3D si diagnostica il tumore al seno in 10 minuti

LecceIl caso
Leuca, a bordo di una barca a vela sbarcano 112 migranti: sono famiglie con 31 bambini

FoggiaIl blitz
Foggia, droga fino all'Abruzzo: smantellato narcotraffico: 9 arresti

MateraIl caso
Mafia, estorsioni nel Materano: due uomini arrestati

BrindisiL'evento
Torre Guaceto, ecco i vincitori della gara internazionale Al Gawsit Endurance Cup

Potenza'artefici del nostro destino'
8 marzo a Potenza, un mega manifesto all'ingresso della città con 24 volti di donne

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, la Regione si costituisce al Consiglio di Stato

BatIl caso
Barletta ,oltraggiato il monumento di Conteduca

RAVENNA

Ilenia Fabbri hitman confesses

'The Gypsy' commissioned by husband tired of paying alimony

RAVENNA, MAR 8 - A hitman commissioned to kill a woman in Faenza near Ravenna last month by her ex-husband who was tired of paying alimony on Monday confessed to murdering the woman. Ilenia Fabbri, 46, was murdered in her apartment by 53-year-old Pierluigi 'The Gypsy' Barbieri on February 6, he confessed on Monday. Fabbri's former husband, 54-year-old mechanic Claudio Nanni, ordered her killed out of "profound resentment" at the economic demands made by the victim after the couple separated in 2018, police say. Fabbri was found with her throat cut. A prosecutor said last week that Nanni "fought against her for years in order to annihilate her personally and economically, to get her back and keep 'what is mine', according to his perspective, but which was not his". Fabbri is one of twelve women who have fallen victims to femicide by their partners or exes in the first two months of this year in Italy, President Sergio Mattarella said on International Women's Day Monday. (ANSA).

