EU Recovery Plan cash available at end of summer - Franco

ROME, MAR 8 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco told a joint session of several parliamentary committees on Monday that the European Union cash for Italy's COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience National Plan (PNRR) "will be available" at the end of the summer with a 13% pre-financing allocation. "It is a very important opportunity for our country," Franco said. "It makes it possible to address some structural problems with significant means in a coordinated way". Italy is set to get 191.5 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans from the Next Generation EU programme he said, lower than the figure of over 200 billion previously given. "The Next Generation EU programme can contribute to growing our development potential," he said. "To do this the Italian plan must move along the guidelines given by the European Commission - digitalization, ecological transition and social inclusion". (ANSA).