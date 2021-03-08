Maneskin 'can't wait' for Eurovision after Sanremo triumph

ROME, MAR 8 - Rome rock band Maneskin say they are fired up to represent Italy at the Eurovision song contest after their victory at the Sanremo Music Festival on Saturday. The group, made up of Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas, triumphed with a track called Zitti e Buoni, a piece that is much harder hitting than the songs that usually win the contest. It is ample compensation for Maneskin for having only come second in the Italian X-Factor in 2017, despite being hot favourites after arriving on the music scene with a bang. "We can't wait," the band said when asked about competiting at Eurovision. "We are ready for this responsibility. We have broad shoulders". Although viewing figures were down with respect to previous years, the 71st Sanremo song festival can still be considered a success, given that the week-long event was staged without an audience in the Ligurian city's Ariston theatre. The much-loved festival still managed to hold the nation's attention and grab headlines throughout the week. (ANSA).