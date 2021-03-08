Soccer: Milan stay on Inter's tails

AstraZeneca vaccine okayed for over-65s
8 marzo a Potenza, un mega manifesto all'ingresso della città con 24 volti di donne
Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»
Coronavirus in Puglia, su 8497 tamponi 1155 nuovi positivi: 10 i morti. Tasso di positività al 13,5%
ROME
08 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 8 - AC Milan stayed on the tails of leaders Inter on Sunday by beating Hellas Verona 2-0 away thanks to goals by Rade Krunic and Diogo Dalot. Milan have 56 points from 26 games, three points fewer than Inter, who, however, can restore their lead to six points by beating Atalanta at the San Siro later on Monday. Champions Juventus are third with 52 points from 25 games after coming from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 in Turin on Saturday. Fourth-placed AS Roma beat Genoa 1-0 at home on Sunday. (ANSA).
