Bataclan-terror-attack suspect identified in Bari (4)

ROME, MAR 8 - Police in the southern city of Bari said Monday that they have identified a 36-year-old Algerian man suspected of being involved in the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris in which 130 people were murdered, including 90 at the Bataclan theatre.. Athmane Touami, alias Tomi Mahraz, allegedly provided support to the terrorists who actually carried out the attacks, giving them fake documents, among other things. The suspected ISIS member was already in jail in Bari in relation to a two-year conviction for using counterfeit documents. He was due to be released from jail in June 2021, but a new detention order related to the probe into his alleged involvement in the Paris attacks means that will not happen. The detention order said that, if Touami were released, he would probably disappear without trace. (ANSA).