All Italians to be vaccinated by end of summer - Speranza

ROME, MAR 8 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has pledged that everyone in Italy who wants to be vaccinated for COVID-19 will be able to do so by the end of the summer. Speranza also said that the Italian authorities are poised to give the all clear for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to over-65s. The AstraZeneca jab was initially only approved for adults aged 55 or under in Italy but that age limit was recently raised to 65. The minister added that he was open to the option of using the Russian Sputnik vaccine. (ANSA).