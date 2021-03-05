Venerdì 05 Marzo 2021 | 18:58

ROME
I understand Draghi says AstraZeneca CEO

ROME
Zingaretti formally hands in resignation

ROME
COVID: Over 24,000 cases in 24 hrs, tally past 3 mn

ROME
COVID: Italy's Rt up to 1.06 as contagion rises

ROME
Draghi to visit vaccine centre Mar 12

ROME
COVID: Italy's Rt up to 1.06 as contagion rises

ROME

Campania to become a COVID red zone

 
ROME
Block vaccine exports as long as there are delays - FM

PALERMO
22 unsafe motorway bridges impounded in Sicily

ROME
COVID: Italy's Rt up to 1.06 - ISS

BAGHDAD
May arms fall silent says pope in Iraq

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Calcio Bari, ridotta la squalifica di Bianco, ok con Potenza

TarantoLa storia
Martina Franca, Graziana e il Covid sconfitto: «La malattia ci invita a riflettere»

LecceLa curiosità
Le si rompono le acque e partorisce di notte in treno: il bimbo nasce sull'Intercity Torino-Lecce

MondoLa cerimonia
Di Maio e Rama a Bari per il trentennale degli sbarchi da Albania: «Orgogliosi della Puglia»

PotenzaFerrovie
Il museo Fal attende l’arrivo dell'«Emmina»

FoggiaQuesta sera
Sanremo Giovani, «Rosso Gargano» tifa Gaudiano

Brindisiil blitz
Brindisi, riciclaggio e appropriazione indebita: 10 arresti all'alba

MateraIl caso
Migranti, nel Materano al via progetti per accoglienza lavoratori

BatL'emergenza
Covid nella BAT, oltre 200 contagi tra bimbi e ragazzi in nove comuni

Bari, la variante inglese colpisce un medico dopo le due dosi di vaccino Pfizer

Covid in Puglia, preoccupa crescita curva contagi: oltre 1400 nuovi casi e 32 morti. Tasso positività schizza al 14,29%

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi ancora alta: oltre 1400 casi (13,46%) e altri 19 morti: 610 nuvi contagi nel barese

Vaccino anti Covid, la denuncia: «In Puglia lo fa chi ha gli amici, i malati possono aspettare»

Coronavirus, ad Acquaviva delle Fonti casi 4 volte sopra la media

ROME

PD chair will take over until assembly Mar 13-14

ROME, MAR 5 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on FRiday formally handed in his resignation as centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader to party chair Valentina Cuppi who will take over the day-to-day running of the party until its national assembly on March 13-14, the PD press office said. Zingaretti said earlier on Friday that he does not intend to reconsider his shock decision to quit. Zingaretti complained of an "unending stream" of criticism from within the party, which has many competing factions, as he announced his resignation on Thursday. "I'm ashamed that in the PD, which I lead, they've only been talking about posts and primaries for 20 days," he said. Many PD bigwigs have been calling on Zingaretti to reconsider the surprise decision. The PD's assembly must ratify the move on March 13-14 and there has been talk of it rejecting the resignation. But Zingaretti said Friday that a rejection of his resignation was not contemplated by the party rules, adding that "a reconsideration is not an issue and it will not happen". (ANSA).

