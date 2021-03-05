I understand Draghi says AstraZeneca CEO

ROME, MAR 5 - AstraZeneca Italia CEO Lorenzo Wittum told ClassCNBC Friday they "understood perfectly" why the Italian government, led by Mario Draghi, had blocked the export of 250,000 vaccine doses to Australia amid delivery delays, "seeing the situation we have in Europe". He said the decision had been up to Italy because the phials were filled by the Catalent firm at Anagni south of Rome. Wittum renewed a commitment to getting deliveries back up to speed and said Italy would get 20 million doses in the second quarter of this year. (ANSA).