COVID: Over 24,000 cases in 24 hrs, tally past 3 mn

ROME, MAR 5 - There have been more than 24,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally since the start of the epidemic to more than three million, the health ministry said Friday. New cases have been 24,036, bringing the total to 3,023,129, it said. There have been 297 more victims in the last 24 hours, down from 339 Thursday. The death toll since the start of the epidemic is now 99,271. Some 378,463 more tests have been done, compared to 339,635 Thursday. The positivity rate has fallen 0.4%, from 6.7% Thursday to 6.3% Friday. Intensive care cases have risen by 50, and hospital admissions by 217. (ANSA).