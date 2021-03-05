Campania to become a COVID red zone

ROME, MAR 5 - Campania is set to become a COVID-19 red zone next week due to rising contagion rates, while Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto are set to go from being moderate-risk yellow to medium-high-risk orange, sources said Friday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to update the region's colour classifications under Italy's tired system of COVID-19 restrictions later on Friday on the basis of the latest data and input from the regions themselves . "We are now in a red zone because the level of contagion is no longer bearable," Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca said via Facebook. "It is clear that it is necessary to take exceptional measures. "Just like it is clear that we are in the third wave (of contagion) all over Italy". (ANSA).