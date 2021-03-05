COVID: Italy's Rt up to 1.06 - ISS

ROME, MAR 5 - Italy's average COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has risen to 1.06, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). It means that Rt has gone back above the crucial threshold of 1 one after seven weeks. The Rt was 0.99 in last week's monitoring report. COVID-19 contagion has been rising sharply in Italy after the arrival of new, more contagious variants of the virus, including the British one, which has become the predominant form. The final version of the monitoring report will be presented later on Friday. A separate report on the impact of the pandemic complied by the ISS and statistics agency ISTAT said that Italy registered 108,178 more deaths between March and December 2020 than it did on average in the same period in the years 2015-2019. Italy's COVID mortality rates were 14.5% in the north, 6.8% in the centre, and 5.2% in the south of the country last year, that report said. By age group, the rates were 4.6% in the 0-49 bracket, 9.2% in the 50-64 one, 12.4% in the 65-79 group and 9.6% in the over 80s. ISS and ISTAT added that there were 52,000 more deaths in the second COVID wave from October to December, with respect to previous years. The most deaths were in the over-80s, 486,255, up 76,708 on the previous five-year period. Deaths in Lombardy, the region most affected by the coronavirus, were up 11.8% from March to May 2020, while deaths in Marche were up 27.7% (ANSA).