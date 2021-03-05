Woman who killed, chopped up mum also murdered son - police

22 unsafe motorway bridges impounded in Sicily
05 Marzo 2021
GENOA, MAR 5 - A 38-year-old woman who killed and chopped up her mother last year also murdered her three and a half year old son the previous November, Italian police said Friday. Giulia Stanganini initially managed to persuade investigators that her son, found dead on November 22 2019, had died of natural causes. But then police opened a fresh probe after her mother was found dismembered last June near Genoa. They found that Stanganini had visited Web pages showing people how to suffocate people without leaving any traces, as well as sites with the keywords "infanticide", "mothers who kill their children" and "how to kill a child". (ANSA).
