Advantage GreenGate, PwC Luxembourg join forces for ESG

ROME, MAR 5 - Advantage GreenGate, a consulting firm specialised in the sustainable finance sector, and PwC Luxembourg have signed an agreement for a partnership with the aim of improving opportunities and benefits for the financial community. Advantage GreenGate has elaborated a "proprietary scoring algorithm based on solid statistical methodologies, a complete, unique instrument that Advantage has applied to the analysis of companies in a variety of sectors, markets and geographical areas," said Advantage GreenGate CEO Francesco Confuorti. "It is a powerful framework to analyse the strengths of companies and investment funds, linking their sustainability profile to their financial one. "This is the outlook that the partnership with PwC Luxembourg stemmed from" PwC Luxembourg's Benjamin Gauthier's said that PwC saw the collaboration with Advantage GreenGate, part of its ESG (Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance) service offering, as " a great opportunity to widen our sources of ESG risk assessment and make our clients benefit from their experience" François Génaux, Advisory Leader at PwC Luxembourg, said "we believe that, with this new relationship, we are strengthening our ESG service offering to PwC clients and taking another step in the right direction of sustainable finance".. (ANSA).